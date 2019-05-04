More aggressive 3M to buy Acelity for US$4.4 billion

Bloomberg

St Paul, Minnesota-based 3M Co has agreed to buy medical-products maker Acelity Inc for about US$4.4 billion, its biggest acquisition ever, as new chief executive officer Mike Roman takes a more aggressive approach to expanding the beleaguered company.

The purchase, from a group of funds advised by Apax Partners, adds bandages and surgical-wound care products to one of 3M’s most profitable businesses.

The company valued the transaction at US$6.73 billion including Acelity’s debt, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday that provided details on the deal valuation.

“Healthcare for us has been a strong growth marketplace and portfolio, so we’ve been investing in a broader range of technologies,” Roman said on a conference call with investors. “Advanced wound care has been one of our priority growth platforms.”

The maker of Post-it notes and touchscreen displays is turning to acquisitions as struggles in markets such as automotive and electronics crimp the company’s growth prospects.

The company suffered its worst single-day stock decline in 31 years last week after revealing weakness across its business lines, announcing 2,000 job reductions and cutting its forecast for organic growth to as little as minus-1 percent.

Roman, who took the helm last year and has already signed a US$1 billion deal, told investors last week that “we continue to stay active looking at acquisitions.”

The deal is spurring 3M to scale back share repurchases to conserve cash.

The company is to cut share buybacks to between US$1 billion and US$1.5 billion this year from a previous expectation of as much as US$4 billion, a statement said.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half, would trim US$0.35 a share from 3M’s earnings over the next 12 months, based on generally accepted accounting principles.

Excluding accounting adjustments and one-time expenses, the transaction would add US$0.25 a share over that period, the company said.