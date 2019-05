White House threatens to leave talks if no progress

Bloomberg

The White House is ramping up pressure to reach a trade deal with China in the next two weeks, warning that the US is prepared to walk away from negotiations.

“It won’t go on forever,” White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“At some point in any negotiation you go: ‘We’re close to getting something done, so we’re going to keep going.’ On the other hand, at some point you throw up your hands and say: ‘This is never going anywhere,’” he said.

“You’ll know one way or the other in the next couple of weeks,” Mulvaney said, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

There is no “fever” on the part of the White House to finalize an accord, he added.

After four months of intense negotiations, the administration of US President Donald Trump is making its impatience known, in a shift from mostly optimistic messaging about the prospect of a deal to end their trade dispute that has resulted in tariffs on US$360 billion of each other’s goods.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin are in Beijing this week for the latest round of talks, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) expected to visit Washington next week.

When leaving his hotel for the talks yesterday, Mnuchin said that they met Liu the previous night over a “nice working dinner.”

He earlier said that there was a strong desire from both sides to wrap up the talks or move on.

Following the next two rounds, US officials hope to “either recommend to the president we have a deal or make a recommendation that we don’t,” Mnuchin said in a taped interview broadcast on Monday on the Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.

A collapse of negotiations might reverse momentum in the world’s two-largest economies, dousing hopes that the world economy might be able to shake off trade war risks.

The conflict has weighed on confidence and dented shipments, with nine of the 10 gauges tracked by Bloomberg to assess the health of global trade below their average midpoint.