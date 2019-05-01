France holds pace, Spain grows fastest since 2017

Bloomberg

Economic growth held pace in France and accelerated in Spain to the fastest since 2017, easing pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to ramp up stimulus for the eurozone.

French consumer spending, boosted by French President Emmanuel Macron’s tax cuts after the “yellow vest” protests, buoyed the eurozone’s second-largest economy enough in the first quarter of this year to repeat its 0.3 percent growth at the end of last year.

Spanish expansion picked up to 0.7 percent, exceeding economists’ estimates.

Resilience in France and a pickup in Spain provides a brightening picture for the eurozone economy after a slowdown that was alarming enough to prompt the ECB to reactivate its stimulus stance.

The region has struggled with a downturn in trade and a slump in manufacturing, which has pushed confidence down to the lowest level since 2016, and already means that Germany, the largest economy in the bloc, would trail France this year.

The slowdown has left the ECB hoping for a rebound later in the second half to avoid having to add more stimulus beyond pledges it made in March to provide banks with more cheap loans and keep rates at record lows for longer.

Other data out yesterday showed that Austria’s economy matched France’s performance, holding pace with expansion of 0.3 percent in the first quarter, while Lithuania’s grew by 1 percent.

France’s relative strength comes in part from its relative weakness: With a smaller share of export markets, it is buffeted less by trade tensions.

Macron’s tax cuts have also proven fortuitous, coming at a time when demand in the rest of the eurozone wilted.

Still, there were signs of France suffering from a trade slowdown. Export growth nearly ground to a halt in the first quarter after a surge at the end of last year.

Investment also slowed, rising only 0.3 percent, amid weak household demand.

French companies stepped up spending and reported resilient sales at the start of the year, even as many have cautioned that the outlook remains uncertain.

Sales at Valeo SA beat expectations in the first quarter, but the auto parts maker expects global automotive production to be at best flat this year in what chief executive Jacques Aschenbroich described as “a particularly unstable economic and geopolitical environment.”

Spain has consistently outgrown the 19-country region since the start of last year.

A gradual fall in unemployment and higher wages have given a sustained boost to consumer spending, a motor of the economy, offsetting weaker export demand.

The economy is set to expand 2.2 percent this year, twice the pace of the eurozone, according to official estimates.