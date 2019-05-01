Samsung Electronics Q1 profit slumps

AFP, SEOUL

Samsung Electronics Co, the world’s biggest smartphone and memorychip maker, yesterday reported a slump in first-quarter net profits in the face of a weakening chip market and rising competition.

The result is the latest bad news for the tech titan, which last week was forced to delay the release of its much-hyped US$2,000 foldable smartphone owing to problems with the screen.

Net profits in the January-to-March period were 5.04 trillion won (US$4.3 billion) — the lowest since the third quarter of 2016 and down 56.9 percent year-on-year.

Operating profit also plunged 60.2 percent to 6.2 trillion won, while sales fell 13.5 percent to 52.4 trillion won.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of South Korea’s family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy, and it is crucial to the country’s economic health.

Samsung had warned investors of a 60 percent-plus fall in first-quarter operating profits, citing weak display and chip sales.

“Mobile displays suffered slower demand and intensifying competition with LTPS LCDs,” the company said. “Large displays also took a hit from a continued decline in LCD panel prices amid weak seasonality.”

“Growing competition in the mature TV and smartphone markets is expected to pose a challenge in the second half” of this year, Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung launched its top-end S10 5G smartphone earlier this month, after South Korea won the global race to commercially launch the world’s first nationwide 5G network.

The quarterly figures came after South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc, the world’s second-largest memorychip maker, said that operating profits plunged more than two-thirds in the first quarter.

Greg Roh of HMC Securities & Investment projected Samsung’s operating profits to continue falling in the second quarter of this year.

“Things might change in the third quarter, when memorychip demand increases,” he told reporters.

Samsung supplies screens and memory chips for its own smartphones and Apple Inc, and server chips for cloud companies such as Amazon.com Inc.

It once had a 20 percent share of China’s smartphone market, but has seen that tumble to less than 1 percent owing to a rise in competition from local firms in that country.

Samsung’s reputation took another hit after the bribery conviction of Jay Y. Lee — the son and heir of the group’s ailing chairman Lee Kun-hee. He was released in February last year after several of his convictions were quashed on appeal.

Fitch Ratings said it expects Samsung’s operating performance to start normalizing by the end of this year, with the recovery of its semiconductor business — the firm’s main profit driver.

“The impact on Samsung from the [chip] downturn is also likely to be smaller than for peers because of its investments in advanced DRAM production capacity, which gives the company cost advantages that allow it to sustain profitability during periods of weak margins,” it said.