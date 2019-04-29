Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

LCD TV shipments fall 35.5%

Shipments of Taiwan-made LCD TVs in the first quarter fell 35.5 percent quarterly to 6.25 million units due to seasonal factors, down 5.1 percent from a year earlier, Digitimes Research said on Friday. Local manufacturers are expected to ship 6.86 million LCD TVs this quarter, although the figures are still 10 percent less than last year, the Taipei-based researcher said. TPV Technology Group (冠捷科技集團) and Hon Hai Group (鴻海集團) remained the two leading TV makers, commanding about 65 percent of shipments, Digitimes said.

ELECTRONICS

HTC blockchain phone refined

HTC Corp (宏達電) plans to release a second-generation blockchain smartphone in the second half of this year in an effort to generate more sales in a competitive global market. At a tech forum in Taipei on Friday, HTC chief decentralized officer Phil Chen (陳信生) said the new phone would carry cryptocurrency apps, like the first-generation device, but would also allow digital asset management. HTC launched its first blockchain phone, the HTC Exodus 1, in the fourth quarter of last year.

MANUFACTURING

Walsin dividend approved

Passive components maker Walsin Technology Corp’s (華新科技) board of directors has approved a cash dividend of NT$16.3 (US$10.52) per common share, representing a 40 percent payout ratio based on earnings per share of NT$40.75 last year, the company said on Friday, as it released financial results for the first quarter. Net profit rose 76.1 percent year-on-year, but declined 52.62 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$2.31 billion, with earnings per share of NT$4.77. The company’s gross margin was 42.7 percent and operating margin was 32.98 percent.