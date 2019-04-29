Merry’s first quarter bucks history

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

The financial results that audio electronics maker Merry Electronics Co (美律實業) released on Friday came in stronger than past first quarters, which have historically been the company’s slow season.

A leading electro-acoustic components manufacturer, Merry supplies entertainment headsets, handset speakers, battery packs and hands-free devices to clients such as Apple Inc, Sony Corp, Bose Corp, Logitech Co and Beats Electronics LLC.

Thanks to non-operating gains and favorable tax rates, net income rose 684.81 percent year-on-year to NT$415.91 million (US$13.46 million), with earnings per share of NT$2.07, a statement released at a company earnings conference said.

The company’s gross margin increased 3.99 percentage points to 13.29 percent from 9.30 percent last year, while operating margin rose 5.82 percentage points to 4.74 percent from minus-1.08 percent last year.

First-quarter revenue totaled NT$7.63 billion, up 75.06 percent from a year earlier.

Last quarter’s earnings beat analysts’ forecasts, with Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) predicting earnings per share of NT$1.66, and Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) predicting NT$1.77.

However, compared with the fourth quarter of last year, first-quarter sales and earnings fell considerably due to weak seasonal demand for consumer electronics and a low capacity utilization rate, analysts said.

Company growth in the second quarter is expected to improve thanks to an increase in the number of entertainment orders — especially bluetooth earphones and wireless noise-cancelling headphones — and increased production efficiency at its Chinese subsidiary, Merry Electronics (Suzhou) Co (美特科技) in Jiangsu Province.

In the long term, Merry faces potential fallout from price competition and an uncertain number of client handset sales, analysts said, adding that issues such as order allocation and profit distribution with partners might also weigh on operations.

Shares in Merry on Friday closed 5.48 percent lower at NT$181 in Taipei trading. They have risen 47.15 percent so far this year.