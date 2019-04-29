CPC, Formosa raise fuel prices due to global influences

Staff writer, with CNA

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said they would increase fuel prices this week due to international factors.

Effective today, prices of CPC’s gasoline products are to increase by NT$0.1 per liter and its diesel products by NT$0.5 per liter.

Retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$28.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$30.1 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$32.1 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$27.3 per liter for super diesel.

Prices at Formosa’s gas stations would be NT$28.6 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$30 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$32.10 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$27.10 per liter for diesel.

CPC said that one of the factors affecting its prices was the US’ announcement that it would end sanctions waivers granted to eight nations that buy Iranian oil.

Including the latest price hikes, domestic gasoline has increased NT$2.1 per liter over the past seven weeks.