Agencies

CHINA

Industrial profits rebound

Profits at industrial firms grew last month, rebounding from four months of contraction, adding to optimism that the world’s second-largest economy might be starting to stabilize. Profits rose 13.9 percent year-on-year to 589.52 billion yuan (US$87.6 billion), the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday, recovering from a 14 percent fall in the first two months of the year. That marked the biggest monthly increase since July last year. For the first quarter of the year, profits dropped 3.3 percent to 1.3 trillion yuan from a year earlier, this bureau said. However, profits at state-owned industrial firms declined 13.4 percent in the first quarter, it said.

AVIATION

American cuts forecast

American Airlines Group Inc on Friday slashed its profit forecast largely due issues related to Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft. The US carrier estimated an overall hit of US$350 million to this year’s earnings as a result of the grounding ordered by global regulators, which has forced the cancelation of nearly 15,000 flights and the reaccommodation of almost 700,000 customers. American Airlines, which has 24 MAX airplanes in its fleet, said that net income for the first quarter was US$185 million, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, while revenue rose 1.8 percent to US$10.6 billion.

ENERGY

Petrobras to sell refineries

Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday said that its board approved a plan to sell eight refineries in Brazil, including its large, recently built Abreu e Lima unit, a company securities filing showed. Petrobras said that among the other refineries to be put up for sale are the Gabriel Passos, Getulio Vargas and Alberto Pasqualini units.

UNITED KINGDOM

Credit rating risks tumble

The nation’s credit rating remains at risk of a further downgrade, despite the extended deadline for its departure from the EU, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings Inc said on Friday. The agreement between the EU and the UK to extend Brexit to Oct. 31 reduces, but does not eliminate the risk of a “no deal” Brexit in the next six months, Fitch said. S&P said that its negative outlook reflected the risk of sustained economic weakness and a hit to government finances. The ratings agencies have “AA” ratings on British government debt.