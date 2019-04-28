By Ryan Woo / Reuters, LONGKOU, China

During initial tests of their 8.1m-tall reusable rocket, Chinese engineers from Link Space Aerospace Technology Inc (LinkSpace, 翎客航天), a start-up led by China’s youngest space entrepreneur, used a Kevlar tether to ensure its safe return —just in case.

Yet, when the Beijing-based company’s prototype, called NewLine Baby, successfully took off and landed last week for the second time in two months, no tether was needed.

The 1.5-tonne rocket hovered 40m above the ground before descending back to its concrete launch pad after 30 seconds, to the relief of 26-year-old CEO Hu Zhenyu (胡振宇) and his engineers — one of whom cartwheeled his way to the launch pad in delight.

LinkSpace, one of China’s 15-plus private rocket manufacturers, sees these short hops as the first steps toward a new business model: sending tiny, inexpensive satellites into orbit at affordable prices.

Demand for these so-called nanosatellites — which weigh less than 10kg and are in some cases as small as a shoebox — is expected to explode in the next few years, and China’s rocket entrepreneurs reckon there is no better place to develop inexpensive launch vehicles than their home country.

“For suborbital clients, their focus will be on scientific research and some commercial uses. After entering orbit, the near-term focus [of clients] will certainly be on satellites,” Hu said.

In the near term, China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed Internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.

Universities conducting experiments and companies looking to offer remote-sensing and communication services are among the potential domestic customers for nanosatellites.

A handful of US small-rocket companies are also developing launchers ahead of the expected boom. One of the biggest, Rocket Lab, has already put 25 satellites in orbit.

No private company in China has done that yet. Since October last year, two — Landspace Technology Corp (LandSpace, 藍箭) and One Space Technology Group (OneSpace, 零壹) — have tried but failed, illustrating the difficulties facing space start-ups everywhere.

The Chinese companies are approaching inexpensive launches in different ways. Some, like OneSpace, are designing cheap, disposable boosters.

LinkSpace’s Hu aspires to build reusable rockets that return to Earth after delivering their payload, much like the Falcon 9 rockets of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, commonly known as SpaceX.

“If you’re a small company and you can only build a very, very small rocket because that’s all you have money for, then your profit margins are going to be narrower,” said Macro Caceres, an analyst at US aerospace consultancy Teal Group.

“If you can take that small rocket and make it reusable, and you can launch it once a week, four times a month, 50 times a year, then with more volume, your profit increases,” Caceres added.

Eventually LinkSpace hopes to charge no more than 30 million yuan (US$4.46 million) per launch, Hu said.

That is a fraction of the US$25 million to US$30 million needed for a launch on a Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems’ Pegasus, a commonly used small rocket. The Pegasus is launched from a high-flying aircraft and is not reusable.

LinkSpace plans to conduct suborbital launch tests using a bigger recoverable rocket in the first half of next year, reaching altitudes of at least 100km, then an orbital launch in 2021, Hu said.