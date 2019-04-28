Tesla’s Elon Musk and the SEC settle dispute over tweets

AP, WASHINGTON

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have settled a dispute over Musk’s tweets, who agreed to have his future communications regarding the electric vehicle maker approved by a company-employed expert.

Musk and the commission reached the agreement, which they detailed in filings on Friday in a Manhattan, New York, federal court.

The agreement must be approved by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who has presided over the case.

The deal means that Musk would no longer face the threat of being held in contempt as the commission has demanded.

The agency had alleged that Musk contravened a previous settlement requiring that his tweets be approved by a lawyer if they disclose important company facts.

Musk contravened the deal with a Feb. 19 tweet about Tesla vehicle production that was not approved by the company’s “disclosure counsel,” it said.

Musk had not sought the lawyer’s approval for a single tweet, the agency said.

Musk’s attorneys said his tweet that Tesla would produce about 500,000 vehicles this year did not need approval because it was not new information that would be meaningful to investors.

The commission was infringing on Musk’s right to free speech, they said.

The new agreement requires Musk to acquire approval in advance from “an experienced securities lawyer” employed by Tesla, before he issues any written communication on a wide range of financial topics.

It is more specific and detailed than the previous accord regarding the affected topics.