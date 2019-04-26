Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Carlos Ghosn posts bail

Former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn paid ￥500 million (US$4.5 million) in bail, the Tokyo District Court said yesterday, clearing the way for his release, but under strict conditions, including needing the court’s permission to see his wife. Prosecutors appealed the decision by the court earlier in the day to grant release on bail. They say he might tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Ghosn was arrested in November last year, released on bail last month, but re-arrested earlier this month on new allegations.

ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo misses estimates

Nintendo Co posted earnings below analyst estimates on the Switch console’s struggle to maintain momentum, but forecast growth as the device enters its third year. Operating profit was ￥29.7 billion in the three months ending last month, compared with the ￥36 billion average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. For the coming fiscal year, operating profit would be ￥260 billion, it said. Nintendo expects to ship 18 million Switch consoles this year, compared with 17 million units last year.

CHEMICALS

Bayer Q1 profit slumps

German giant Bayer AG said its first-quarter net profit slumped by more than one-third as it booked a big charge amid a flood of lawsuits over its subsidiary Monsanto Co’s Roundup weedkiller. Amid the legal entanglements and ongoing costs integrating Monsanto, Bayer’s first-quarter earnings slumped by 36 percent to 1.241 billion euros (US$1.38 billion). Bayer said it now faced lawsuits from 13,400 plaintiffs over the glyphosate weedkiller.

COMPUTING

Cloud powers Microsoft

Microsoft Corp’s ongoing push to get automakers, retailers and other businesses onto its cloud computing platform helped power the company’s fiscal third-

quarter earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations. The company on Wednesday posted earnings of US$8.8 billion, up 19 percent from the same period last year. The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had profit of US$1.14 per share and US$30.6 billion in reported revenue, a year-over-year increase of 14 percent.

BANKING

RBS head to step down

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) PLC yesterday said that RBS chief executive officer Ross McEwan has resigned after steering it to a “stronger” financial position over the past five years. McEwan has been at the helm since 2013 and helped guide the group to a steady recovery after its dramatic bailout by the British government during the 2008 global financial crisis. He has a 12-month notice period and is to remain at the helm until a successor has been appointed, the Edinburgh-based group said.

BANKING

ADB affirms China lending

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees value in continuing to lend to China, president Takehiko Nakao said yesterday in response to calls for the institution to stop granting loans to the world’s second-largest economy. The financial institution’s lending to China “is not huge,” so it would not crowd out borrowers from poorer nations, Nakao said. ADB’s committed loans to China have fallen to 12 percent of its total last year from 19 percent in 2013, he said.