Tesla predicts output in China to be 2,000 a week

Bloomberg

Tesla Inc production in China, the world’s largest electric-vehicle market, could reach a rate of 2,000 vehicles a week by the end of the year, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

“It looks like we will reach volume production at the end of this year with at least more than 1,000 cars a week, maybe 2,000,” Musk said on an earnings conference call. “If it’s not then, it will be shortly thereafter.”

Musk was responding to an analyst’s question about whether he was still confident in reaching a 3,000-vehicle-per-week target.

In January, Musk said he was initially aiming for output of 3,000 Model 3 cars per week in Shanghai, although he did not specify when that target would be reached.

Tesla’s first Chinese factory, which is under construction, would help the company to avoid the current 15 percent tariff on imported cars from the US, making its pricing more competitive against local brands.

The need for Tesla to expand beyond its home market of the US was highlighted by the earnings it reported on Wednesday, with first-quarter results missing analysts’ projections.

The California-based company reported a loss of US$702 million in the first three months of this year after two consecutive quarters of profit.

Tesla produced about 63,000 Model 3 vehicles in the period, an increase of 3 percent from the same quarter a year earlier, but fewer than had been anticipated.

The company attributed its disappointing financial results to Model 3 shipping delays, particularly in Europe and China.

Overall company revenue in the period rose 33 percent to US$4.5 billion in a year-over-year comparison, but fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of Tesla ended the US post-market trading session little changed. The stock has lost 22 percent this year.

China has been supporting the construction of Tesla’s Shanghai factory, with the company securing up to US$521 million in Chinese bank loans to finance the plant.

“We have 99 percent of things in good shape, but if 1 percent is missing, you still can’t make a car,” Musk said.

Tesla is working to have multiple battery-cell suppliers for the Shanghai factory, he said.

Tesla, which has thus far relied on Panasonic Corp batteries, is in talks with top Chinese battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (時代新能源科技) about supplying cells for the Model 3 vehicles it is to assemble in Shanghai, people familiar with the matter have said.

Additional reporting by AFP