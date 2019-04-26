Bank of Japan cuts inflation, growth forecasts

AFP, TOKYO

Japan would fail to reach its 2 percent inflation target even by 2022, the Bank of Japan said yesterday as it also revised down its estimate for growth in the world’s third-largest economy.

In its quarterly report, the Bank of Japan forecast inflation of 1.6 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2022, meaning its years-long battle to reignite prices is far from won.

The central bank revised down its inflation forecast for the year to March 2021 to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent.

Japanese inflation is below 1 percent, less than halfway to target, despite six years of aggressive monetary stimulus under Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The bank kept its ultra-loose monetary policy in place after a two-day policy board meeting, but added a fresh time frame, saying the “extremely low” rates would be maintained “at least through around spring 2020.”

It cited global economic uncertainties and the risks of a scheduled hike in consumption tax later this year from 8 percent to 10 percent.

Economic growth would also come in at 0.8 percent this fiscal year, climbing to 0.9 percent the year after — both downward revisions of 0.1 percentage points.

It forecast that GDP would be 1.2 percent in the fiscal year ending in 2022.

Kuroda has come under fire over the effectiveness of his monetary easing program and how he intends to return the bank’s policy to normal. In January, he revise downward the bank’s inflation forecasts.

Other central banks have been gradually taking more guarded views on the global economy, with minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month showing board members split between optimism and caution.