Staff writer

TECHNOLOGY

Ennoconn unit buys Amanox

Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), on Wednesday said that it has increased its stake in Amanox Solutions AG through S&T AG, a German information technology solutions provider that is 26.6 percent owned by Ennoconn. S&T spent 11.8 million Swiss francs (US$11.5 million) to purchase 51,240 Amanox Solutions shares at SF230.29 each, Ennoconn said in a regulatory filing, allowing it to increase its stake from 51 percent to 100 percent, making the Bern, Switzerland-based leading information technology services provider a wholly owned unit.

HEALTHCARE

TCI profit skyrockets 179%

TCI Co (大江生醫), a contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, health drinks and facial masks, yesterday reported that net profit in the first quarter of this year grew 179 percent year-on-year to NT$623.01 million (US$20.16 million), the highest level for that period. Earnings per share were NT$6.07, the company said in a regulatory filing. First-quarter sales increased 102.6 percent annually to NT$2.58 billion, driven mainly by functional drinks and sachets, a separate filing earlier this month showed.

CHIPMAKERS

Opto to cut capital by 15%

Opto Tech Corp (光磊科技), which supplies LED chips, silicon sensor chips and LED displays, yesterday said that its board has approved a plan to cut capitalization by 15 percent to adjust its capital structure and return NT$1.5 in cash per share to shareholders. The plan would see the capitalization drop by NT$668.15 million to NT$3.79 billion, it said in a regulatory filing. Net profit last year fell 2.8 percent year-on-year to NT$653 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.47.