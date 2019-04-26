E-payment firms get overseas go-ahead

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Local electronic payment firms are now allowed to expand overseas after the Financial Supervisory Commission amended related regulations, with effect from Tuesday.

Electronic payment companies can provide customers with e-payment accounts that collect funds for transactions in other nations, the commission said on Tuesday.

Firms would also be permitted to offer customers foreign exchange settlement and foreign currency remittance services, it said.

The amended rules aim to address the needs of companies, including Line Pay Co (連加網路) and iPass Corp (一卡通票證), in expanding their business overseas, Banking Bureau Deputy Director Wang Li-chun (王立群) told a news conference.

“We think this might help boost the e-payment industry,” Wang said.

After e-payment companies’ services are adopted overseas, through cooperation or partnership deals with local firms, Taiwanese consumers who have accounts with those firms would be able to use their e-payment services abroad, he said.

Chinese tourists can already use Alipay (支付寶) and WeChat Pay (微信支付) in Taiwan, as the two firms partner with local banks, the bureau said.

However, companies would not be able to expand overseas immediately, as they would first need to apply with the commission and explain their motives, Wang said.

The commission would check if foreign regulators allow e-payment institutions from other nations before deciding whether to approve the application, he said.