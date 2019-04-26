Nan Pao expecting double-digit growth in revenue in 2019

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

Shoe adhesive manufacturer Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co Ltd (南寶) expects to achieve double-digit growth in revenue this year, the company said on Wednesday.

The driving forces behind its optimistic outlook include steady raw material prices and rising demand for adhesives for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics, Nan Pao said.

“Demand for shoe materials is high in the year before an Olympic Games and we have seen clear order momentum in the first quarter,” Nan Pao president Hsu Ming-hsien (許明現) said.

As making shoe adhesives is in the upper stream of the sportswear industry, Nan Pao is one of the companies that can be affected at an early stage by orders from brand vendors that have Olympics-related contracts, he said.

Nan Pao’s major shoe adhesive clients include Nike Inc and Adidas AG.

Orders for adhesives have grown 3 to 5 percent from a year earlier and the company expects more to come as the Tokyo Games draw nearer, it said.

Nan Pao reported NT$16.02 billion (US$518.4 million) in revenue for last year, up 9.69 percent from a year earlier.

First-quarter revenue increased 7.26 percent year-on-year to NT$3.76 billion from NT$3.51 billion.

Shoe adhesives contributed 43 percent to the company’s total revenue last year, specialty adhesives — including for diapers — accounted for 31 percent and paints contributed 11 percent, company data showed.

Nan Pao also develops carbon fiber products, Hsu said.

The company has set up a line that can produce 75,000m2 of carbon fiber resin per month, he said.

The carbon fiber is for two notebook computer manufacturers to make laptop cases, which are expected to contribute to Nan Pao’s revenue in the second half of the year, he said.

As demand for lightweight parts used in electric and hybrid vehicles grows, the company has been researching use of carbon fiber in inner doors and B-pillars, as new products could help increase revenue in the third quarter, he said.

Nan Pao expects recovering crude oil prices to have a limited effect on its bottom line this year, although falling oil prices last year helped lower costs for raw materials and supported its earnings, Hsu said.

The firm posted net profit of NT$672.78 million for last year, down from NT$881.87 million in 2017, with earnings per share falling from NT$8.22 to NT$6.15.

Nan Pao shares yesterday closed up 0.65 percent at NT$154 in Taipei trading.