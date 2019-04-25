Uber refusing to become taxi company, dispatcher

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Uber Technologies Inc yesterday said that Uber Taiwan would not become a taxi company or taxi dispatcher as suggested by regulators, as it favors a different business model and the consultation period is to expire tomorrow.

Uber Taiwan’s next move has drawn close attention, as the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has not announced that it is reconsidering its draft amendment to the regulations that would affect the firm’s operations.

The firm has sought talks with the ministry over its proposed changes, but had only one meeting with Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), Singapore-based Uber Asia-Pacific director of public policy Emilie Potvin told the Taipei Times.

Uber was asked not to disclose the content of the meeting with Wang, but it decided to speak with the Taipei Times as the ministry has been leaking information about the meeting to local media.

“At the meeting, we were told that our operations in Taiwan were compliant, but just days later the ministry told reporters that it has amended the rules as our business is not legal. We felt very disappointed,” Potvin said.

The ministry encouraged Uber to register as a taxi company, but Uber refused, she said, adding that the suggestion showed that the regulator does not understand Uber’s business model.

“We never want to be a taxi company or a taxi operator. Consumers love us, as we offer a different service,” Potvin said.

Uber can be defined as a ride-sharing company, transportation network company or platform operator that cooperates with the local rental car industry, but it is nothing like a taxi company, she said.

Uber has doubts about the ministry’s multipurpose taxi (MPT) program, which it urged the firm to join, she said.

If Uber joins the MPT program, it would not be allowed to have upfront and dynamic pricing, with fares subject to supply and demand.

“Upfront pricing and dynamic pricing are very important, as consumers can know how much they are going to pay before getting in the car,” Potvin said.

If the ministry intends to make Uber join the program, it should explain the whole mechanism to the company, but it failed to share the details, she said.

“It is difficult for us to make the decision when the rules are not predictable or consistent. We hope to talk with the ministry about the proposal,” Potvin said.

Uber hopes the ministry will soften its stance or extend the consultation period and invite interested parties to discuss the issues, it said.