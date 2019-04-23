TLDC to sell land amid commercial, industrial demand

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan Land Development Corp (TLDC, 台灣土地開發) yesterday said it aims to facilitate the preparation and sales of plots of land this year as demand for commercial and industrial space gains momentum.

The Taipei-based developer owns 48 hectares of land in Hsinchu and Nantou counties, as well as Taichung, and is collaborating with the Hualien County Government to prepare and sell 22 hectares of industrial land there, TLDC chairman Chiu Fu-sheng (邱復生) said.

“The land in Hualien, which is being appraised, would be worth NT$13.2 billion [US$427.79 million] if sold at NT$60,000 per ping [3.3m2],” Chiu told a media briefing.

That would be an attractive deal, as industrial land in Taichung goes for NT$200,000 per ping and much more in northern Taiwan, he said.

Local governments have sought to release idle land to meet demand for business expansion and upgrade.

Hualien, with its own airport, harbor and highway network, would prove an ideal destination to set up companies in the “five plus two” sectors, Chiu said, referring to the development of an “Asian Silicon Valley,” intelligent machinery, green energy technology, biomedicine and national defense — plus setting up a new agricultural business model and a circular economy.

The completion of the Suhua Highway Improvement Project in January next year would cut one-way travel time between Taipei and Hualien to two hours, the same as the drive from Taipei to Taichung, Chiu said.

Hualien is especially suitable for the development of new agricultural and health-related businesses, as it is blessed with fresh air and scenic views, Chiu said, adding that the company is developing a shopping mall, apartments and hotels near Hualien Bay (洄瀾灣).

While seeking to diversify its operations, TLDC plans to sell office and commercial space in Taipei, he said.

“The move falls in line with the company’s strategy to cut real-estate holdings and increase investment in innovation,” Chiu said.

That explains why TLDC has asked Christie’s International Realty to help auction buildings and partial floors on Chengde Road, Chongqing S Road and Zhishan Road in Taipei, Chiu said.

He refused to discuss details on asking prices, saying they should be consistent with the transaction prices listed on the Taipei City Government’s Web site.

“There is no need to allow small price differences to delay deals,” Chiu said.