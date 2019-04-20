Agencies

AVIATION

India to reallocate Jet slots

The Indian government plans to form a committee to temporarily allocate takeoff and landing slots left vacant by the grounding of Jet Airways Ltd flights, a senior official said, a day after the indebted carrier was forced to stop operations. The vacant slots would be allocated to other airlines, Indian Secretary of Civil Aviation Pradeep Singh Kharola told a news conference in New Delhi. At least 280 slots were vacant in Mumbai and 160 in Delhi, he said, after Jet Airways ended all operations on Wednesday evening after failing to secure further loans from lenders.

THAILAND

Ministry mulls stimulus

Minister of Finance Apisak Tantivorawong yesterday said that he was considering steps to inject 20 billion baht (US$628 million) of stimulus into the economy. Growth might slow to the low 3 percent range in the first and second quarters, he told reporters in Bangkok. “We want the measures to be effective during the second and third quarters in order to make sure the economy won’t be slumping when the new government comes in,” he said. The steps being considered include tax breaks to spur tourism and assistance for people on low incomes, he said.

PUBLISHING

‘Enquirer’ to be sold

The National Enquirer is being sold to the former head of airport newsstand company Hudson News following a rocky year in which the tabloid was accused of burying stories that could have hurt then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Tabloid owner American Media on Thursday said that it plans to sell the supermarket weekly to James Cohen. Financial terms were not immediately disclosed for the deal, which included two other American Media tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner.

HEALTHCARE

J&J seeks to combine suits

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) wants a federal judge to take over more than 2,000 baby-powder lawsuits it faces instead of allowing the cases to be heard by state-court juries, where the company has a mixed record. The world’s largest maker of healthcare products seeks to invoke legal protections available to J&J’s bankrupt talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc to collect suits accusing its baby powder of causing asbestos-related cancers before a single judge in Delaware. Imerys sought Chapter 11 protection in bankruptcy court there in February after being swamped by talc suits.

GAMING

Nintendo stock surges

Nintendo Co shares jumped after China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) won approval to distribute one of the company’s games for its Switch console. Tencent received approval for the test version of New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe for the handheld device, according to a notice on the Web site of China’s Guangdong provincial culture and tourism department. Nintendo’s stock surged 14 percent, the most since July 2016 at the height of the Pokemon Go frenzy.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW recalls more vehicles

BMW AG is adding nearly 185,000 vehicles in the US to a 2017 recall for possible engine fires. The recall expansion covers a dozen 3 Series, 5 Series and Z4 models from the 2006 model year. The expansion brings the total number of vehicles recalled for the problem to about 925,000.