Five firms gain approval for domestic action plan

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday approved five more Taiwanese companies’ applications to join the government’s three-year action plan on domestic investment.

The program aims to help companies move home and invest in Taiwan.

At a joint review meeting, the ministry approved the applications submitted by TYC Brother Industrial Co (堤維西交通), Awea Mechantronic Co (亞崴), Acon Optics Co (連訊通信), Coating P. Materials Co (高鼎精密材料) and Yung Sheng Optical Co (永勝光學).

The five firms are to invest NT$15.4 billion (US$499.3 million) in total and aim to create 1,300 jobs in Taiwan, the ministry said.

Headlight manufacturer TYC Brother plans to invest NT$4 billion to construct a second automatic warehouse in Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), expand its factories and purchase automatic equipment.

CNC machinery center manufacturer Awea is to invest NT$2.35 billion in new factories in Dapumei Precision Machinery Park (大埔美精密機械園區) in Chiayi County. It also aims to expand its existing factories in Hsinchu County’s Sinpu Township (新埔) and introduce new smart factory technologies and applications.

Yung Sheng, a subsidiary of contact lens maker Ginko International Co (金可國際), is to add a new production line by investing NT$6.25 billion in Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區).

Fiber optic component manufacturer Acon Optics is preparing for the introduction of 5G, and aims invest NT$160 million in factories in New Taipei City’s Xindian District (新店) and Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區).

Coating Materials plans to invest NT$2.6 billion at its current site in Taichung Industrial Park (台中工業區) and add another at Dapumei Precision Machinery Park.

Since the beginning of this year, 35 firms have been approved to join the program, the ministry said.

The companies have pledged to invest more than NT$137 billion in total, bringing with them more than 11,800 job opportunities, it said.