Agencies

UNITED STATES

Fed reports moderate growth

The economy was expanding at a moderate pace last month and early this month, despite uncertainty caused by trade tensions and severe flooding in the Midwest, the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday said in its latest report on economic conditions around the country. Some districts reported a slight strengthening following a slowdown this winter, but weakness remained, especially in sluggish consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, it said. The Fed report said that tariffs imposed on imports, higher shipping costs and rising wages had all contributed to some increase in input costs.

AUSTRALIA

Employment figures a relief

Employment climbed more than expected last month, led by full-time roles, suggesting the Reserve Bank of Australia has more time to assess whether the economy needs further stimulus. While unemployment has been hovering at about 5 percent, it has failed to tighten the labor market sufficiently to drive the faster wage growth policymakers are seeking to return inflation to its 2 percent to 3 percent target. Bloomberg economists said the stronger hiring for last month and better business sentiment this month support the wait-and-see approach at the central bank.

ARGENTINA

Prices on key goods frozen

The government is freezing the prices of 60 essential products, including flour, oil, rice and personal hygiene items, and some services in a bid to tame spiraling inflation, President Mauricio Macri said on Wednesday. Prices for services such as telephone plans would not be raised he said. The nation’s annual inflation rate is nearly 50 percent, one of the highest in the world.

LIQUOR

Pernod Ricard ups forecast

Pernod Ricard SA yesterday raised its forecast of full-year earnings growth, shrugging off a slowdown of its sales growth in the third quarter. It had already flagged the slow sales, which it blamed on deteriorating conditions in France and a move to slash inventory levels in the US. It raised its profit-growth target to about 8 percent from a range of 6 percent to 8 percent. Third-quarter organic sales growth was 2.5 percent, it said. Analysts had expected 3.1 percent.

INVESTMENT

Pinterest sets IPO price

Pinterest Inc priced its shares at US$19 for its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday, putting it on track to raise more than US$1.4 billion. The digital scrapbooking and image search site last week said it expected to sell 75 million shares at a price between US$15 and US$17 each. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PINS. It had revenue of US$756 million last year and a loss of US$63 million. It has more than 250 million monthly users.

AUTOMAKERS

Suzuki issues recalls

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp yesterday said it would recall 2 million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults, including false fuel efficiency data. The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine checkup. The recall is expected to cost the firm about ￥80 billion (US$715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan Motor Co, Mazda Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motor Co.