Eurozone PMI falls as manufacturing shrinks again

Bloomberg

The eurozone slid deeper into economic misery at the start of the second quarter, with weakness in manufacturing spilling over into services.

A Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which measures private-sector activity in the 19-nation region, unexpectedly slid this month, defying economists’ expectations for a small improvement.

The euro, already down after disappointing German factory numbers, extended its decline after the reading from the currency bloc.

Manufacturing in the eurozone shrank for a third month, led by an ongoing slump in Germany, the report showed.

A measure of services declined to the lowest level since January.

Germany’s manufacturing PMI came in at 44.5, little changed from the 44.1 reading for last month and weaker than economists had forecast.

A services measure rose to 55.6 from 55.4, keeping the composite gauge above the key 50 level.

France’s manufacturing PMI inched up to 50 from 48.9 last month, IHS Markit said yesterday.

The reading beat economists’ expectations, which were for a number below the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction.

While there was a solid performance in Germany’s services sector and France showed signs of stabilizing, the overall picture is that the eurozone economy is in its worst growth spell since 2014.

The composite eurozone PMI suggests the economy is running at quarterly growth of just under 0.2 percent.

“The data add to worries that the economy has failed to rebound with any conviction from one-off factors that dampened activity late last year,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said.

There is “only very modest growth in the face of headwinds from slower global demand growth and subdued economic sentiment,” he said.

The report will make for uncomfortable reading at the European Central Bank, where policymakers are hoping for an economic rebound in the second half of the year.

More evidence of weakness could force them to deploy fresh measures to support flagging growth.

Worryingly, companies also began to show reluctance to hire new staff. Employment growth was among the lowest since 2016.