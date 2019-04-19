Fulgent Sun’s net profit skyrockets on rising capacity

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff Reporter

Shoemaker Fulgent Sun Group (鈺齊國際) on Tuesday reported net income of NT$205.31 million (US$6.66 million) for the first quarter of this year, more than double the NT$98.54 million a year earlier, thanks to growing production capacity and efficiency.

Earnings per share last quarter rose to NT$1.34, up from NT$0.68 a year earlier.

Although operating expenses rose 5.6 percent to NT$243.47 million, the operating expense ratio declined to 9.4 percent, from 10.7 percent a year earlier.

“Operating expenses increased because of equipment purchases and new production lines set up in Vietnam and Cambodia. However, our productivity also increased,” a company official, who declined to be named, said on Wednesday.

Fulgent Sun, which has six operation bases in Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, said that it aims to expand output by 10 to 15 percent this year.

Operations in Vietnam and Cambodia contributed more than 65 percent to the firm’s total revenue of NT$2.58 billion in the first quarter, and Fulgent Sun said that it expects more earnings contribution from non-China operations in the years ahead.

“Shoe factories in China faced worker shortages in the second and third quarter of last year, but this year we are confident that our production will be smooth, because workers are coming back,” the official said.

Outdoor footwear products contributed about 92 percent of the firm’s total revenue last year, with the remaining 8 percent consisting of sportswear.

Europe is the firm’s primary market at 52.71 percent, followed by the US at 31 percent, the company said.

Fulgent Sun, which counts The North Face Inc, Timberland LLC, Under Armour Inc and Mammut Sports Group AG among its clients, said that it aims to expand its customer base by adding three to five new brands per year.

The company is positive about this and next quarter due to steady orders and increasing capacity, it said.