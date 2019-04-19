L’ Hotel de Chine Group expanding in Taiwan and Italy

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

L’ Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) plans to open more properties in Taiwan and Italy this year as the Taiwanese chain turns 10, top officials said yesterday.

LDC, which owns Maison de Chine (兆品酒店), Chateau de Chine (翰品酒店), Chinatrust Hotels (中信旅館), FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) and outlets in Italy, is to increase the number of rooms from 2,210 to 2,775 in the two nation’s by the end of next year, chief executive Nelson Chang (張安平) said.

It is to launch its new brand, Hotel Pin (品文旅), in Yilan County’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) this quarter, Chang said, despite the growing competition in the area known for its hot springs and scenic views.

Hotel Pin is the second franchise contract with Got More Co Ltd (佳茂化學), a manufacturer of plastic bricks and toys that owns the property in Jiaosi, following Maison de Chine Jiaosi (兆品酒店礁溪) last year, he said.

The new venture would have 178 guestrooms, he added.

LDC is turning the 15th century Palazzo Portinari Salviati in Florence, which it acquired in 2016, into its sixth Italian property, Chang said.

The group also plans to open Maison de Chine outlets in Tainan, Pingtung County and Kinmen next year that would offer 180, 127 and 80 guestrooms respectively, he said.

Le Palais (頤宮), the Cantonese restaurant in the Palais de Chine (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station, was awarded three stars in the latest Michelin Guide Taipei, affirming its excellence and leadership in Taiwan, FDC general manager David Ting (丁原偉) said.