FSC fines Nan Shan Life for changing contracts

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) NT$6 million (US$194,546) for contravening the Insurance Act (保險法) and said that it would suspend Nan Shan general manager Hsu Miao-chiu (許妙靜) for six months.

Nan Shan harmed its clients’ rights by deliberately changing their payment method without receiving approval, a first in the nation, Insurance Bureau Chief Secretary Lin Yao-tung (林耀東) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

The insurance company had used collectors to pick-up the monthly premiums of about 20,000 policyholders, as stated in their policies, Lin said.

However, in March last year the company stopped sending collectors after it laid off about 150 collectors at the end of 2017, Lin said.

Although Nan Shan did ask customers if they would agree to pay the premiums themselves, it directly changed the contracts of those who did no reply to its notifications, requiring them to pay the premiums without assistance, the bureau said.

More than 30,000 policy contracts were changed by Nan Shan, including 256 that were terminated because the policyholders did not pay the premiums because they had not realized the payment method had been changed, Lin said.

Even though Nan Shan’s legal experts had advised that it was risky to directly change the payment method, the company went through with the plan, Lin said.

The commission yesterday also decided to suspend two vice presidents, surnamed Wu (吳) and Fang (范), for five months as part of the penalty.

“We have to suspend them, as they were responsible for the poor decision,” Lin said.

Nan Shan chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) was off the hook, as the commission believed that he was not involved in the decision, Lin said.

Nan Shan said that it would continue to send premium collectors to its clients and that their policies would remain valid.

The firm said that it would substitute the three managers and continue operations.