Landis Taipei expects to swing back to black this year

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Landis Taipei Hotel (台北亞都麗緻飯店), the flagship property of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團), expects to swing back to the black this year after revenue dropped to a 12-low last year.

Occupancy rates reached 80 percent in the first two months of this year and might climb above 85 percent in the second half, group managing director Michelle Hsu (徐儷萍) said.

The 40-year-old hotel in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) posted a net loss of NT$57 million (US$1.85 million) last year, or losses of NT$0.81 per share, its biggest loss in 10 years, company data showed.

Revenue contracted 8.05 percent to NT$823 million, the lowest in 12 years, as competition intensified and a two-phase renovation project weighed on occupancy rates, Hsu said.

“The market remains challenging with new players entering the field,” Hsu told a media briefing. “However, Landis Taipei might fare better this year now that the renovation is over, allowing the hotel to operate at full capacity.”

The situation showed signs of improvement in the final quarter of last year, when the hotel posted net profit of NT$14 million, or earnings per share of NT$0.21, ending three quarters of losses.

The facility is targeting a 15 percent increase in revenue and the goal looks achievable, said Newman Yen (顏鎮國), head of the group’s hotel arm.

The hotel’s 209 rooms are already 70 percent booked for next month and occupancy rates might benefit from June’s Computex Taipei, a major international technology trade show, Yen said.

Despite the renovation, Landis Taipei has kept room rates steady at NT$4,500 per night to attract cost-savvy guests, he said.

Landis Taipei and Landis Taichung have installed smart room control systems to make guests’ stay more convenient, Yen said, adding that the group is collaborating with more travel agents and e-commerce operators to boost occupancy rates.

Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓), the Chinese restaurant in Landis Taipei, would lend support after winning a one-star recognition from the Michelin Guide Taipei for the second year in a row, Yen said.

Many guests have expressed an interest in room packages that include meals at the restaurant, Yen said.