Taipei International Auto Parts and Accessories Show to feature 1,340 firms

By Kwan Shin-han / Staff reporter

The Taipei International Auto Parts and Accessories Show (AMPA) is to be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in halls 1 and 2 from Wednesday next week until April 28.

It is to feature 1,340 companies and 3,750 booths, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday.

Motor vehicle manufacturers, with annual revenue of more than US$100 million, such as Germany’s Paaschburg & Wunderlich GmbH, India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Ashok Leyland, Italy’s Piaggio & C SpA, the Netherlands’ Geevers Auto Parts, the US’ Worldpac, Sri Lanka’s Ideal Choice (PVT) Ltd and Russia’s Velomotors Group are to attend the exhibition along with an expected 7,000 foreign buyers, said TAITRA, the event organizer.

“Taiwanese car components companies have been suffering from the US-China trade dispute, and our domestic vehicle manufacturers have also been performing poorly,” said Yu Wen-kuang (游文光), automotive electronics chairman for the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association.

TAITRA executive president Walter Yeh (葉明水) said that “Motorization, Electrization, Intelligentization” would be AMPA’s main theme.

“Autotronics systems, electronic vehicles and a well-rounded supply chain are not only the future, but also the way out for Taiwanese automobile companies,” Yeh said.

“The exhibition used to be just about displaying products, but this time we are focusing more on applications and solutions,” Yeh said.

Taiwanese automobile component manufacturers such as Tong Yang Group (東陽事業集團), Wieson Technologies (驊陞科技), headlight makers Depo Auto Parts Industry Co Ltd (帝寶工業), Sonar Auto Parts Co Ltd (秀山交通器材), Eagle Eyes Traffic Industrial Co Ltd (龍鋒企業), Mycarr Lighting Technology Co Ltd (新傑燈光), dashboard camera developer Mitac Digital Tenchology Corporation (神達數位), braking system maker Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co Ltd (南晃交通器材工業), German braking system manufacturer Gustav Magenwirth GmbH & Co, tire pressure monitor manufacturer Cub Elecparts Inc (為升電裝), consulting firm and self-driving shuttle bus designer 7Starlake Co Ltd (喜門史塔雷克) and FETC International Co (遠創智慧) would be attending the event, the organizers said.

“We aim to hold the most complete automobile components exhibition in Asia,” Yeh said.

The six-in-one show includes Taipei AMPA, Autotronics Taipei, the Taiwan Electric Vehicles Show and the Taiwan Intelligent Transportation Show, which are open to companies only. The Motorcycle Taiwan and Taiwan Car Tuning exhibitions are open to the public.