CIER trims GDP growth forecast to 2.15 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) yesterday trimmed its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 2.15 percent, down from last year’s 2.63 percent, due to weaker exports amid an ongoing global slowdown.

Exports, which make up about 75 percent of GDP, contracted 4.2 percent last quarter as global technology brands adjusted their inventory to cope with a slow sales season, CIER said.

The contraction was worse than the 2.81 percent decline that the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics predicted in February.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest makers of chips, camera lenses, touch panels and other critical components used in smartphones, laptops, TVs and other consumer electronic devices.

Tit-for-tat tariffs, raw material price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty all bode ill for global trade flows, and Taiwan is taking a hit due to its heavy dependence on trade, CIER president Chen Shi-kuan (陳思寬) said.

The economy likely grew 1.75 percent the in first quarter, upheld only by domestic demand, the Taipei-based think tank said.

“The showing could remain soft, but should gain momentum each quarter,” Chen said.

Local manufacturers tend to report stronger business performance in the third quarter, when next-generation smartphones and laptops are released.

CIER is taking its cue from international research institutes such as HIS Markit, which cut its forecast for global GDP growth to 2.8 percent this year.

GDP in China, Taiwan’s largest trade partner, is expected to taper to 6.3 percent this year, the lowest in 29 years, CIER said.

The US Federal Reserve last month indicated plans to halt monetary tightening with the US’ economic growth predicted to ebb to 2.1 percent.

The backdrop suggests weak external support, so domestic demand would have to assume the role of growth driver until technology corrections come to an end, Chen said.

Private consumption is expected to grow 2.1 percent this year, while private fixed income would increase 4.46 percent, CIER said.

Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) chief economist Rick Lo (羅瑋) said that financial markets might lend a helping hand, as central banks worldwide remain dovish.

The S&P 500 is close to reaching a record high and the TAIEX is above 10900 points again, Lo said.

“Equities and bond markets should put up a strong performance this year,” Lo said.

Consumer prices are likely to increase at a mild 0.83 percent this year, while the New Taiwan dollar should trade at an average of NT$30.75 against the US dollar, CIER said.