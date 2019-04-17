Staff writer, with Reuters

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC unveils 6nm process

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday unveiled its 6-nanometer (nm) process technology, a significant improvement over 7nm technology. Migrating designs to the advanced process provides customers a performance-to-cost advantage and a shorter time to market, it said. Scheduled to start production in the first quarter of next year, the 6nm technology extends the firm’s lead in the industry for applications ranging from high-end mobile to consumer applications, artificial intelligence, networking, 5G infrastructure, graphics processing units and high-performance computing, it added.

INVESTMENT

Subsidiaries fetch top profits

Locally listed companies booked record-high income from investments in their Chinese subsidiaries last year of NT$327.5 billion (US$10.6 billion), statistics released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Nearly triple the NT$51.4 billion in 2017, the total received a significant boost from Foxconn Industrial Internet Co Ltd’s (FII, 富士康工業互連) contribution to parent company Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the statistics showed. Hon Hai holds an 85 percent stake in FII, which manufactures casings, network equipment and servers.

TRANSPORTATION

Chung Lien to cut 1,054 jobs

Chung Lien Transportation Co Ltd (中連貨運) yesterday said it plans to cut 1,054 jobs, or more than 98 percent of its workforce, due to the depressed cargo market. The company would offer a severance package or pension to those affected, it said, adding that it plans to switch from the cargo market to real-asset leasing. The Taichung Labor Affairs Bureau received a dismissal plan from Chung Lien yesterday afternoon, according to the Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times). The company plans to lay off workers in three waves from Sept. 1, the bureau’s labor relations section head Shi Shu-chu (施淑珠) said.

BANKING

Yuan deposits see slight rise

Yuan deposits in Taiwan totaled 282.2 billion yuan (US$42.05 billion) last month, terminating a five-month decline with a fractional 0.3 percent increase from February, the central bank said, adding that it was surprised by the increase, which likely resulted from the redemption of yuan-denominated mutual funds. Some local firms use the Chinese currency to settle accounts for operations in China, the bank said. Otherwise, investment interest in the yuan continued to weaken in Taiwan after lenders cut interest rates on yuan deposits, it added.

CHINA

New home prices climb faster

New home prices grew slightly faster last month after growth had slowed in February, putting a floor under the cooling market, as Beijing rolled out stimulus to boost the economy. The sector’s solid growth could cushion the effect of a vigorous multi-year government crackdown on debt, as well as trade tensions with the US, although some analysts say that the risk of a bubble rises as prices continue to climb. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.6 percent last month, quickening from a 0.5 percent gain in February, according to Reuters’ calculation of data released yesterday by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Overall, the bureau logged the 47th straight month of price increases.