China investigating Ericsson over licensing transactions

AFP, BEIJING

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson yesterday said that China’s State Administration of Market Regulation was investigating the company over licensing issues, as countries around the world prepare to roll out the next generation of mobile networks.

The agency is investigating complaints against the firm’s intellectual property rights licensing in China, an Ericsson spokesperson said.

The telecom gear maker earns about 7 percent of its revenue in China, according to the company’s annual report last year.

China’s market regulator dispatched about 20 investigators to raid Ericsson’s Beijing office on Friday last week, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing a person familiar with the matter.

“Ericsson is fully cooperating with the investigation and will refrain from further comments while it is ongoing,” a company spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

Ericsson and US-based competitor Qualcomm own a large portion of the patents connected with 3G and 4G mobile networks and devices, and have come under fire for charging high licensing royalties.

Qualcomm in 2015 agreed to pay a fine of 6.1 billion yuan (US$909.16 million at the current exchange rate) and said it would modify its business practices in China to end an official anti-trust investigation triggered after unnamed industry players complained that the firm was abusing its market dominance to charge high prices.

“At Ericsson, we license our industry-leading patent portfolio on FRAND [fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory] terms and conditions and have always been committed to these FRAND principles,” a company spokesperson said.

China’s homegrown tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has earned a large number of patents that companies will need to license as they roll out next generation 5G mobile networks and devices.