Economic slowdown has hit bottom: DBS

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The nation’s economic slowdown is likely to have bottomed out last quarter with GDP growth of 1 percent, as trade and purchasing managers’ activity showed slight improvement, DBS Bank said yesterday.

The official Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, a critical gauge of industry health, last month was below the neutral threshold for the fifth consecutive month at 48.8,with the pace of decline tapering for the past three months, the Singaporean banking group said.

The reading is the highest in six months as confidence recovered after the US and China agreed to extend their tariffs truce, the bank said.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest suppliers of electronic components used in smartphones, laptops and other technology devices, with shipments accounting for about 35 percent of overall exports.

Outbound shipments contracted 4.4 percent last month, easing from an 8.8 percent decline in February, a further sign the economy is emerging from a trough, DBS said.

“We were particularly encouraged by a strong rebound in Taiwan’s capital equipment imports to 34.9 percent in March from 4.5 percent one month earlier, as the sector is a leading indicator for machinery investment,” Singapore-based DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker and sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that it is buying new capital equipment to meet its upgrade and expansion requirements.

Apple Inc has lowered its iPhone prices at authorized retail partners in China in a bid to regain market share in the vast market, Ma said.

Chinese e-commerce providers JD.com, Tmall and Suning have offered up to 20 percent discounts on iPhone models.

The lower prices could help boost sales and benefit Taiwanese companies in the Apple supply chain, Ma said.

Shares of iPhone assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩) have soared 20 percent and 15 percent respectively so far this month, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Worries over a slowdown in China have also subsided as the effect of stimulus measures such as reserve requirement ratio cuts, infrastructure spending, tax credits, import tariff cuts and export rebates start to be evident, DBS said.

Subsidies on the purchases of automobiles and energy-saving home appliances should help lift Chinese imports from Taiwan, it said.

Financial conditions have improved with the TAIEX gaining 11 percent this year, attributable to the China-US trade negotiations and expectations of a delay to Brexit, Ma said.

A positive wealth effect, low borrowing costs and competitive foreign-exchange rates should help bolster consumer and business confidence, and lend support to domestic demand, the bank said.

The bank maintained its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth at 1.9 percent for this year.