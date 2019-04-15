Gas prices rise for fifth straight week at CPC, Formosa

The two major petroleum companies in Taiwan yesterday announced price hikes at their gas stations, the fifth consecutive week of increases.
The new prices are to take effect today.
State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) announced an increase of NT$0.20 for gasoline products and NT$0.40 for diesel.
With the adjustments, the suggested retail price at CPC gas stations is NT$27.90 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.40 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.40 per liter for 98-octane unleaded, while super diesel would be NT$26.70 per liter.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced identical price adjustments on its Web site.
Prices at its gas stations would be NT$27.90 per liter for 92-octane unleaded, NT$29.30 per liter for 95-octane unleaded, NT$31.40 per liter for 98-octane unleaded and NT$26.50 per liter for diesel.