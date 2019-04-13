Six more firms join domestic investment plan

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

Six more Taiwanese companies yesterday gained approval from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to join the government’s three-year action plan on domestic investment.

That brought the number of approved applications to 30 since the beginning of the year amid a lingering US-China trade dispute, while about 50 firms are considering applying, the ministry said in a statement on its Web site.

The newly approved applicants aim to invest a combined NT$30.8 billion (US$997.4 million) in the nation and create about 1,200 jobs, the ministry said.

Thus far, the ministry has approved combined investments of more than NT$120 billion, with 10,500 jobs expected to be created, it said.

Passive components supplier Yageo Corp (國巨), Sunspring Metal Corp (橋椿金屬), auto parts maker Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), ball bearing slide producer Repon Industrial Corp (南俊國際), fitness equipment maker Johnson Health Tech Co (喬山健康科技) and an unnamed electronic components company are the latest firms to join the program, with the government providing assistance on taxation, financing, land, utilities and labor.

Yageo, a leading global supplier of chip resistors and multi-layered ceramic capacitors, has 19 production bases, 14 research and development (R&D) centers, and six warehouses around the globe.

In light of high US tariffs on Chinese products, Yageo plans to invest NT$16.5 billion to expand its manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, potentially creating 700 jobs, the ministry said.

Sunspring Metal, a maker of zinc and copper products for kitchenware and bathroom accessories based in Taichung, plans to invest NT$1.6 billion to build new plants and automation warehouses in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區), which could generate about 100 new jobs, the ministry said.

Tong Yang, which supplies automotive metal sheets and bumpers to global brands at its production bases in Taiwan, China, Italy and the US, plans to expand its Tainan headquarters’ production of aftermarket automobile plastic components and sheet metal products.

The 67-year-old company’s NT$4 billion investment would add 163 new jobs, the ministry said.

Repon Industrial, whose ball bearing slides are used in consumer electronics, computer peripheral devices, and home and office cabinets, plans to upgrade its automated production lines at Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業園區), add new automated production lines at a plant in Yunlin’s Douliu City (斗六), and set up a fully automated plant and R&D center in Taoyuan’s Jhongli Industrial Park (中壢工業區) for a total investment of NT$1.81 billion, the ministry said.

Johnson Health, the No. 3 fitness equipment maker in the world, plans to invest NT$895 million to build a new plant and smart warehouse in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅).

An unnamed electronic components maker is to spend NT$6 billion to manufacture high-end products in Taiwan due to supply-chain adjustments in light of the trade dispute, the ministry added.