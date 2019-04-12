Agencies

RIDE-HAILING

Uber eyes US$100bn IPO

Uber Technologies Inc is seeking to raise about US$100 billion in what would be the largest stock offering of the year, with details coming this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The global ride-hailing giant is seeking a valuation close to US$100 billion — an impressive figure, but below some earlier estimates amid an ebbing of enthusiasm on growth and profitability, the report said. The Wall Street Journal said that details of Uber’s initial public offering (IPO) would be released this week and the market debut is expected next month.

AUTOMAKERS

Ghosn’s wife in court

The wife of ousted Nissan Motor Co chief executive officer Carlos Ghosn arrived at the Tokyo District Court, the Kyodo news agency reported yesterday, where she was expected to be questioned by prosecutors. Carole Ghosn returned to Japan on Wednesday, days after she left the country to seek help from the French government. Authorities had wanted to question Carole Ghosn on suspicion that her husband had siphoned off payments through a company where she is an executive to purchase a yacht and a boat, public broadcaster NHK has reported.

CHINA

Inflation rises

Factory and consumer inflation picked up last month, indicating some much-needed stability in the world’s No. 2 economy, although analysts warned that it is not yet out of the woods. Government data released yesterday showed that the consumer price index rose 2.3 percent last month from the same time last year, sharply up from 1.5 percent in February. The producers’ price index climbed 0.4 percent, from a 0.1 percent gain in February.

BANKING

Takeover timing debated

Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG are at odds over how quickly to update shareholders on their takeover talks, according to people familiar with the matter. While Commerzbank chief executive officer Martin Zielke wants a decision as soon as possible, Deutsche Bank chief executive officer Christian Sewing wants time to assess the deal, the people said, asking not to be identified. Sewing would like to wait until after April 21, Die Welt reported on Wednesday.

REAL ESTATE

China Vanke eyes listing

China Vanke Co (萬科), the country’s largest developer by market capitalization, is considering a Hong Kong listing of its property management business, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Shenzhen, China-based company has discussed with potential advisers a share sale that could raise as much as US$1 billion, one of the people said. The offering could happen next year, the people said.

INTERNET

Yahoo settlement disclosed

Nearly 200 million people who had sensitive information snatched from their Yahoo accounts are to receive two years of free credit-monitoring services and other potential restitution in a legal settlement valued at US$117.5 million. The deal, disclosed in documents filed on Tuesday, revises an earlier agreement that was rejected by US District Court Judge Lucy Koh. The value of that settlement had been pegged at US$50 million, but Koh questioned the calculations. If approved, the settlement would become part of the financial fallout from the digital burglaries in 2013 and 2014.