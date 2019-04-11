Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC revenue up 30.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that revenue jumped 30.9 percent to NT$79.72 billion (US$2.58 billion) last month from NT$60.89 billion in February. That brought the chipmaker’s first-quarter revenue to NT$217.7 billion, down 11.8 percent from NT$248.08 billion in the same period last year. Last quarter’s figure represented a quarterly decline of 24.52 percent, matching the company’s revised estimate of US$7 billion to US$7.1 billion. TSMC cut its earnings forecast due to worse-than-expected damages from faulty photoresist in January.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC revenue dips slightly

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s No. 3 contract chipmaker, yesterday reported NT$10.33 billion in revenue for last month, sliding slightly from NT$10.42 billion in February. In the first three months of this year, UMC saw revenue shrink 13.11 percent to NT$32.58 billion, compared with NT$37.5 billion in the same period last year. UMC gave a gloomy outlook for the first quarter, saying shipments would fall about 7 percent quarter-on-quarter due primarily to soft demand for entry-level and mid-range smartphones.

MANUFACTURING

Yageo revenue rises 13.5%

Passive component maker Yageo Corp (國巨) said that revenue last month rose about 13.5 percent to NT$3.52 billion, compared with NT$3.1 billion in February, as the number of working days returned to normal after the Lunar New Year holiday. In the first quarter of this year, revenue totaled NT$11.39 billion, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, but representing a quarterly decline of 29.8 percent. Yageo attributed last quarter’s weakness to sluggish demand from China. Yageo said that it has not seen a clear recovery in demand from China this quarter.

CHIPMAKERS

NAND memory boosts Adata

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-largest memory module supplier, said that revenue increased 10.96 percent to NT$2.27 billion last month from NT$2.05 billion in February, benefiting from rising shipments of NAND flash memory products. DRAM demand was conservative due to tight supply of PC processors from Intel Corp, Adata said. DRAM made up 51 percent of Adata’s revenue last month. In the first quarter, Adata saw revenue contract 19.45 percent to NT$6.41 billion from NT$7.96 billion in the same period last year.

BANKING

SME lending decreases

Local banks’ small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) lending totaled NT$6.43 trillion as of the end of February, decreasing by NT$7.94 billion from a month earlier, as SMEs tend to repay more before the Lunar New Year in bid to save money on interest, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive month that lending had declined. While state-run Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) and Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行) saw their combined SME lending drop by NT$41 billion from the end of last year, their privately managed peers — including CTBC Bank (中信銀行), Taishin International Bank (台新銀行) and HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) — increased their loans to SMEs. the data showed.