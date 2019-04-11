HK overtakes Japan as third-largest stock market

Bloomberg

Bragging rights go to Hong Kong, for now.

The territory’s equity market has overtaken Japan to be the world’s third-largest in value, behind only the US and mainland China, courtesy of a rebound in Hong Kong stocks after their worst year since 2011.

Hong Kong’s market cap was US$5.78 trillion as of Tuesday, compared with US$5.76 trillion for Japan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, based on where primary securities are listed.

The territory’s Hang Seng Index climbed 17 percent this year through Tuesday, when it closed at its highest since June 15 last year.

Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) has been the main driver with a 22 percent gain. Japan’s TOPIX index advanced 8.3 percent in that period.

Both markets declined yesterday, as an economic outlook from the IMF renewed concern about a slowdown in global growth and after the US threatened tariffs on the EU.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 percent, still closing above the 30,000-point level that it broke through earlier this month.

The TOPIX fell 0.7 percent.