Japan banknotes redesign sends select stocks rising

Bloomberg

Japan yesterday announced new currency note designs, sending shares of several somewhat obscure companies soaring.

Glory Ltd — a provider of cash sorting machines — rallied as much as 19 percent, the most in more than 11 years, after the Japanese Ministry of Finance said that it plans to circulate new bill designs by the first half of the fiscal year starting April 2024, partly to guard against counterfeit notes.

The redesigned notes are to feature new watermarks and 3D holograms.

Shares of Glory hit their daily limit and traded on more than 11 times their average three-month volume.

The stock pared gains and closed up 7.9 percent in Tokyo.

Glory has more than 70 percent of the Japanese market for various products in the financial, distribution and transportation industries to handle money, according to the company’s Web site.

Japanese Minister of Finance Taro Aso revealed the possible design ideas for the new ￥1,000, ￥5,000 and ￥10,000 bills featuring new historical figures, with Eiichi Shibusawa — an industrialist who helped found the Tokyo Stock Exchange in the late 19th century — chosen as the face of the new ￥10,000 bill.

Umeko Tsuda, one of the first Japanese women to study abroad, was chosen for the new ￥5,000 note, and physician Shibasaburo Kitasato, who worked on finding a cure for tetanus, was chosen for the new ￥1,000 bill.

Aso commented that the notes are not intended to stimulate the economy and that they are redesigned periodically.

If the redesigns take place as scheduled, it would be the first aesthetic change of the nation’s currency notes in 20 years.

Other Japanese companies that surged on the news: Japan Cash Machine Co, Musashi Co and Mamiya-Op Co.

Aso told reporters that he had the final say on who would appear on the bills.

Asked if he himself would like to appear on a bank note in the future, he said: “Absolutely not.”