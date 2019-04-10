Eurozone banks turn the screws on borrowers

AFP, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany

Eurozone banks are toughening their requirements of prospective mortgage borrowers, a European Central Bank (ECB) survey published yesterday showed, although demand for home purchase loans continued to swell.

Credit standards — the boxes house-hunters have to check to receive a mortgage — tightened by 3 percent between January and last month, lenders said.

Meanwhile, “net demand for housing loans continued to increase in the first quarter, driven mainly by the low general level of interest rates,” the ECB said.

Although demand for other forms of consumer borrowing also grew, companies’ appetite for credit was only “stable” compared with the previous quarter, marking time after continuous increases since early 2015.

January’s round of the quarterly poll of almost 150 banks had forecast a slowdown in demand for loans, as weaker economic indicators pointed to slowing growth in the eurozone.

“Hard” data and “soft” pointers from surveys have both confirmed that the weaker expansion seen late last year has persisted into this year.

The ECB last month lowered its annual growth forecast for this year by 0.6 points to 1.1 percent — following in the footsteps of organizations such as the IMF.

It blamed a familiar litany of culprits, including uncertainty over Brexit and trade disputes between the US, China and the EU.

Frankfurt policymakers predict a resurgence in the second half, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told European Parliament lawmakers last week.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Minister of Finance Mario Centeno — who leads regular Eurogroup meetings of treasury bosses from the single currency area — last week said that a Brexit deal and trade truces between Washington, Beijing and Brussels could help lift the clouds.