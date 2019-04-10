Gaming line helped lift Acer’s revenue last month

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported that revenue last month totaled NT$23.55 billion (US$763.6 million), an increase of 62.8 percent from NT$14.47 billion in February and 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

Preliminary consolidated revenue reached NT$54.68 billion in the first quarter, edging down 0.22 percent from NT$54.8 billion a year earlier.

A global CPU supply shortage continued to affect its core business operations last quarter, the hardware and electronics company said in a statement.

However, its gaming line, which includes notebooks, desktops and displays, maintained its strong momentum, growing 37 percent, it added.

Acer announced a new collaboration with top Twitch streamer Mike “shroud” Grzesiek to further promote its gaming series Predator.

As a shortage of Intel Corp processors continues to affect the PC industry, marketing firm Canalys Co forecast that shipments would improve by only 0.4 percent year-on-year in the second half.

The Singapore-based company in February released its global PC forecasts, which showed that although worldwide shiments are expected to decline, shipments in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America should increase by 2.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Canalys added that problems with Intel supplies should ease by the third quarter of this year and AMD Inc is taking up a greater share of the entry-level PC market, which should help the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America avoid shipment declines.

Acer shares rose 1.48 percent to close at NT$20.60 in Taipei trading yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday also released its revenue for last month, which surged 58.5 percent month-on-month and 9.9 percent year-on-year to NT$86.13 million.

First-quarter revenue also rose 7.4 percent to NT$210.59 billion from a year earlier.

Compal shares closed unchanged at NT$19.50 in Taipei trading yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.