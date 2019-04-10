Inflation up 0.6%, egg prices surge

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Consumer prices last month edged up 0.58 percent from a year earlier to a five-month high, with the prices of eggs and toilet paper registering a double-digit advance, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

Egg prices, which have been rising since August last year due to floods in the same month, surged another 30.21 percent year-on-year last month, defying the agency’s forecast that prices would stabilize.

DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Hsu Chien-chung (徐健中) attributed the continued increase to a lower comparison base in March last year.

Hsu added that egg prices have begun to ease, with wholesale prices decreasing from NT$36.5 per jin (600g) in mid-February to NT$33.5 per jin at the end of last month.

While egg prices soared 26.17 percent in the first quarter, posting the fastest growth in the food segment, toilet paper prices surged 12.96 year-on-year last month and 12.95 percent in the first quarter, DGBAS data showed.

Toilet paper prices continue to increase after manufacturers raised prices in April last year, but they are expected to stabilize in the following months, Hsu said.

Vegetable prices climbed 9.04 percent last month from a year earlier due to torrential rains, with leaf vegetable prices skyrocketing 26.13 percent, the data showed.

The prices of vegetables hit a six-month high last month, but prices have varied greatly depending on weather conditions, Hsu said, adding that the wholesale prices of vegetables have fallen from NT$27.2 per kilogram at the end of last month to NT$26.2 per kilogram yesterday.

In contrast, fruit prices dropped 3.36 percent year-on-year last month, the data showed.

Overall, food prices, which comprise about 25 percent of the consumer price index weighting, posted a mild annual increase of 1.44 percent for last month and 1.03 percent for the first quarter, the data showed.

Consumer prices rose 0.33 percent in the first quarter, signifying mild and steady growth, Hsu said, dismissing concerns about deflation.

Core inflation, a more reliable price tracker as it excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.47 percent for last month and 0.42 percent for the first quarter, which affirmed stable prices, Hsu said.

The DGBAS reiterated its forecast of CPI growth of 0.73 percent for the whole year.