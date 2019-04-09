Delta Air Line tops ranking of US carriers

AP

Delta Air Lines Inc comes in first in a long-running study that ranks US airlines by how often flights arrive on time and other statistical measures.

Researchers who crunch the numbers also say that as a whole, US airlines are getting better at handling baggage and overcrowded flights, and are getting fewer complaints.

The annual study — now in its 29th year — by researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University was released yesterday. It used data collected last year by the US Department of Transportation on rates of on-time arrivals, mishandled baggage, bumping passengers and consumer complaints.

Delta, which rose from second place last year, was the only carrier to improve in all four categories, the researchers said.

JetBlue Airways Corp ranked second, followed by Southwest Airlines Co and last year’s winner, Alaska Airlines.

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines Inc ranked last.

Overall, the industry improved in three of the four categories studied, including fewer passengers being involuntarily bumped from flights.

For several years, airlines have been cutting that rate by enticing more customers to take vouchers in exchange for volunteering to get off oversold flights.

“They are buying out customers better than ever,” Embry-Riddle researcher Brent Bowen said, but added that the rate of late-arriving flights increased.

“It was computer glitches and it was weather,” Bowen said.