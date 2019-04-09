Staff writer, with CNA

EQUITIES

US data boost TAIEX

The TAIEX closed up 96.19 points, or 0.9 percent, yesterday on gains on US markets in recent sessions as market sentiment improved on better-than-expected US employment data and an anticipated end to the trade dispute between the US and China. The TAIEX closed at 10,800.57 points, its highest level this year, after hovering between 10,807.05 and 10,759.96 during the trading session. Turnover was NT$155.624 billion (US$5.05 billion). In the short term, the stock market is expected to move into consolidation mode, Fubon Securities Investment Services Co (富邦投顧) said. Selling pressure could set in once there is a correction, Fubon said.

ELECTRONICS

Zhen Ding revenue surges

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd (臻鼎), the nation’s leading flexible printed circuit board supplier, yesterday posted revenue of NT$7.32 billion for last month, 33.01 percent growth year-on-year and the highest for March in the company’s history. It brought the company’s cumulative revenue in the first three months to NT$19.43 billion, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. However, the first-quarter figure remained 14.48 percent less than the NT$22.72 billion it made in the same period last year, due to a longer Lunar New Year holiday.

ENERGY

United Renewable bullish

United Renewable Energy Co (聯合再生能源) yesterday said its revenue grew 58.3 percent year-over-year to NT$1.7 billion last month from NT$1.07 billion. In the first three months of the year, revenue totaled NT$4.3 billion, up 71 percent from NT$2.51 billion in the same period last year, the company said in a statement. The company attributed the growth to increased shipments of solar modules and sales increases at solar projects.

ENERGY

SAS posts record revenue

Solar wafer and module maker Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶) yesterday posted revenue of NT$6.29 billion for last month, a record high thanks to the contribution from its silicon wafer subsidiary GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓). Compared with continuous growth in silicon wafer sales, solar sales fell 38.3 percent year-on-year to NT$626 million last month, the company said. In the first quarter, the company’s revenue grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to NT$17.51 billion, it said.

IT INFRASTRUCTURE

Aten sales disappoint

Aten International Co Ltd (宏正自動科技), which provides information technology infrastructure solutions, yesterday posted accumulated sales of NT$1.16 billion for the first quarter, a 9 percent fall year-on-year, as declines were seen across its major product lineups. Sales of IT infrastructure access management solutions fell 10 percent year-on-year, while professional audio/video products were 3 percent lower and USB products 24 percent lower than a year earlier, the company said.

ELECTRONICS

Lextar revenue falls 18.15%

Lextar Electronics Corp (隆達電子), which manufactures upstream LED chips and provides downstream packaging services, yesterday posted first-quarter revenue of NT$2.17 billion, an 18.15 percent decline year-on-year. The company attributed the decline to its gradual phasing out of LED lighting products manufacturing and pricing pressure. The firm said it would focus more on the development of optical semiconductors.