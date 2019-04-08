CPC and Formosa announce increase in gasoline prices

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would increase gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter from today.

CPC said that global crude oil prices rose last week from the previous week after Washington said it would expand sanctions on Iran’s oil exports.

CPC’s floating oil price formula showed that it should have hiked gasoline prices by NT$0.9 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.4 per liter, but to comply with the government’s policy of keeping fuel prices the lowest among Asian nations, CPC said it would increase gasoline prices by only NT$0.2 per liter.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations would climb to NT$27.7, NT$29.2 and NT$31.2 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel would rise to NT$26.3 per liter, CPC said in a statement.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced similar price adjustments, also effective today.

They would see the company’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded rise to NT$27.7, NT$29.1 and NT$31.2 per liter respectively, with premium diesel moving up to NT$26.1 per liter.