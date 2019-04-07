US billionaires are living longer, making heirs wait

By Simone Foxman / Bloomberg

When Tom Benson died last year at the age of 90, he left behind a sprawling empire that included two professional New Orleans sports teams and a group of car dealerships. Unfortunately for him, he spent some of the last years of his life squabbling with heirs over who would get what.

The legal battle was marked by claims that Benson was not mentally competent when he made sweeping changes to his estate plans.

His daughter and two grandchildren said he was acting at the direction of his third wife, Gayle Benson, 72, whom he married in 2004.

Tom Benson rejected the claims, and a Louisiana court agreed. When all was settled, his wife ended up with the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, and his daughter and two grandchildren got most of his other holdings.

However, it took a lot of time, a lot of lawyers — and presumably a lot of money.

This kind of drawn-out fight for control is a risk faced by a growing number of longer-living US billionaires. At least 15 of them died last year, leaving behind assets collectively worth about US$60 billion, including all the complex trappings that come with immense wealth.

The number of US billionaires has grown swiftly of late. There were an estimated 747 of them in North America in 2017, up from 490 in 2010, according to a study.

At the same time, long-term economic data suggest that the 10-figure crowd and those just behind them control ever-larger pieces of the economic pie: The wealthiest 1 percent control 37.2 percent of the US’ personal wealth, while the bottom 50 percent control nothing.

The rich are living longer than ever, adding years of asset accumulation at a time when income inequality has become a political flashpoint.

While cuts to estate and gift taxes are partly to blame for the concentration of wealth, another cause is a growing advisory industry aimed at making sure all that money goes exactly where the super-rich want it to go.

Another prominent case involved a multibillionaire still among the living.

Disputes over the competency of 95-year-old Sumner Redstone led to four years of litigation over his assets and business holdings.

In January, Redstone settled a long-running legal fight with a former lover and confidante. The deal resolved all pending lawsuits between him and Manuela Herzer, who after a falling-out had sought to be reinstated as Redstone’s healthcare agent.

These days, the fortune of modern-day billionaires is “so large that it’s anticipated to last for not just children or grandchildren or even great-grandchildren, but great-great-grandchildren who these patriarchs will never know,” said Elizabeth Glasgow, a partner at Venable LLP who specializes in succession and wealth planning.

So it is not surprising that 45 percent of wealth management firms now offer estate and succession planning as primary services, up from 37 percent just a year ago, according to Cerulli Associates Inc.

The data provider estimated that demand for these capabilities will continue to snowball: Over the next 25 years, US$68 trillion of wealth is to be transferred in the US alone.

Most major banks now advertise “family office” and planning services for clients with more than US$25 million in investable assets. Some offer perks for the super-privileged: Wells Fargo & Co’s family office group has a historian to document family legacies, while Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG boast summits that teach heirs how to invest in Silicon Valley.