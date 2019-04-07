Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trade talks work remains

“Significant work remains” in trade talks with China, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday, adding that officials from both nations would be in continuous contact to resolve outstanding issues. Sanders said topics the two parties discussed included the protection of intellectual property, non-tariff barriers to trade, agriculture and enforcement. She described the negotiations as “productive” and said the two sides made progress on “numerous key issues.” President Donald Trump on Friday said talks with Beijing were making progress.

ECONOMY

Argentina review approved

The executive board of the IMF on Friday approved its third review of a US$56 billion IMF-supported program for Argentina, giving the country access to an additional US$11 billion. That brings the total amount approved from the IMF since June last year to US$39 billion. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the program is generating results and there are signs of a gradual recovery because the recession has bottomed. The IMF in January predicted that the Argentine economy would contract 1.7 percent this year.

ICELAND

Deal eases rates constraints

The central bank now has more scope to cut interest rates as a result of this week’s agreement between workers and employers, despite an “unfortunate” clause in the deal that ties planned pay hikes to monetary policy, bank Governor Mar Gudmundsson said. “The break-even inflation rate in the market has now slumped, the exchange rate has been strengthening and our leeway to lower interest rates has greatly increased,” Gudmundsson said by phone in Reykjavik on Friday. The island nation in the North Atlantic is reeling from the collapse of Wow Air and is facing a potential contraction in GDP after years of fast-paced growth.

ENERGY

Petroleo sells pipeline

Petroleo Brasileiro SA agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in its natural gas pipeline unit to France’s Engie SA and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec for US$8.6 billion. Engie and Caisse prevailed after multiple rounds of bidding for the unit, known as TAG, beating out Macquarie Group Ltd, and a joint bid from EIG Global Energy Partners and Mubadala Development Co. It is the biggest-ever single asset sale for Petrobras, whose new chief executive officer has sought to speed divestitures that began years ago, when the state-run energy giant briefly became the world’s most indebted oil company.

MINING

BHP job cuts expected

BHP Group Ltd will cut jobs in a continuing effort to reduce bureaucracy under a previously foreshadowed streamlining strategy, a person familiar with the matter said yesterday. It was unclear how many jobs would be lost or when the reductions will begin, the person said. The changes come less than six weeks after the mining giant announced a major shake-up of its senior management, with the promotion of three women to key positions on its executive leadership board and the appointment of a chief transformation officer.