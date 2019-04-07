Groups file suit against Shell over climate change

AP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Environmentalists on Friday delivered a court summons to oil company Royal Dutch Shell PLC in a court case aimed at forcing it to do more to rein in carbon emissions.

Friends of the Earth Netherlands, one of the groups involved, said it wants a court in The Hague to order Shell to reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by 2030 compared with 2010 levels and to zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Accord.

“Shell’s directors still do not want to say goodbye to oil and gas,” group director Donald Pols said.

“They would pull the world into the abyss. The judge can prevent this from happening,” he said.

The summons, more than 250 pages long and backed by boxes of supporting documents, was wheeled into the headquarters on a trolley as a couple of hundred supporters looked on.

In a statement, Shell outlined renewable energy projects it is involved in in the Netherlands, and said that it agrees climate change action is necessary and that the company is “committed to playing our part.”

“We welcome constructive efforts to work together to find solutions to the challenge of climate change, but we do not believe the courtroom is the right venue to address the global climate challenge,” the company said.

The Shell case, which has more than 17,000 claimants, follows a ruling by a Hague court in 2015 that ordered the Dutch government to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.

The new case is not seeking compensation; it focuses instead on pushing Shell to take more action to rein in emissions.