France sticking to digital tax plan, despite US anger

AFP, BUCHAREST

French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire yesterday said that his nation would stick to its plan for a tax on digital giants such as Facebook Inc and Apple Inc, despite displeasure in Washington.

“We are determined to implement a tax on the largest digital companies to bring more justice and efficiency to the international tax system,” Le Maire said as he arrived in Bucharest for talks with his eurozone counterparts.

France last month unveiled draft legislation to set a 3 percent tax on digital advertising, the sale of personal data and other revenue for any technology company that earns more than 750 million euros (US$842 million) worldwide each year.

The effort comes amid rising public outrage at the minimal tax paid by some of the world’s richest firms, which base their operations in jurisdictions that charge low tax rates.

France drafted the law after a EU-wide effort it championed was scuttled by low-tax nations such as Ireland.

Le Maire spoke just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised his objections to the tax as he met French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in Washington.

Pompeo said the tax would negatively impact US companies “and the French citizens who use them,” the US Department of State said.

Le Maire insisted that Paris would work closely with the US to draw up a global tax reform at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

It was the “better solution,” he said, adding that he would hold talks with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin next month.