Trump to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He

Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump was to meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) at the White House yesterday as speculation grows that negotiations over a trade deal between the world’s biggest economies is entering the final stages.

Talks are continuing in Washington where Liu held meetings with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday.

The goal is to strike an agreement on the core issues so Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) can sign a deal.

Drafts of an agreement to end a nearly year-long trade dispute would give Beijing until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow US companies to wholly own enterprises in the Asian nation, three people familiar with the talks said.

As the talks resumed on Wednesday morning, US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow touted progress, but said that a final deal to end the trade dispute remained elusive.

Negotiators are “making good headway, but we’re not there and we hope this week to get closer,” Kudlow told reporters at an event in Washington.

While White House officials have expressed cautious optimism in recent days about securing a deal in the near future, a tentative US decision to sell fighter jets to Taiwan might affect the outcome of this week’s talks as well as any Trump-Xi summit, one of the people said.

Given the geopolitical sensitivities of such a sale, that issue would likely be raised only when the two leaders meet and is unlikely to be part of the trade negotiations led by Lighthizer.

Under the proposed trade agreement, China would commit by 2025 to buy more US commodities, including soybeans and energy products, and allow 100 percent foreign ownership for US companies operating in China as a binding pledge that can trigger retaliation if left unfulfilled, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Other non-binding promises China has offered to implement by 2029 would not be tied to potential US retaliation, they said, without elaborating.