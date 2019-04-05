Crown Plaza Tainan seeks increased occupancy rates

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in TAINAN

Crown Plaza Tainan (台南大員皇冠假日酒店), the InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) first property in Taiwan after a four-year hiatus, is seeking to increase occupancy rates by a double-digit percentage this year as it familiarizes itself with the local market.

Occupancy rates averaged 48 percent last year, but have a fair chance of rising above 60 percent this year as the two-year-old facility gains knowhow and recognition, general manager Stephen Yam (任世敏) said last week.

The 231-guestroom building sits on a 4,500 ping (14,850m2) plot across from a lakeside waterbird park in the city’s Anping District (安平), an old fishing village that has developed into a popular tourist attraction.

The property’s owner, Lee Hsi-chi (李錫淇), said he spent three years building the hotel for NT$3 billion (US$97.35 million at the current exchange rate) on the land, which he inherited, to help bring prosperity to his hometown.

Lee founded Intech Electronics Corp (映達電子) in New Taipei City, which manufactures and exports electronics to China, North America and Europe.

Lee in 2011 inked a contract with IHG, saying he was attracted by the UK hospitality provider’s mammoth membership network and high-quality operations.

The hotel decided to use the Crown Plaza brand to take advantage of its up-scale reputation to cater to business travelers, and to the meetings and conventions market, Crown Plaza Tainan marketing and communications manager Vivi Shih (師孟甫) said.

The hotel has banquet rooms and three restaurants, Shih said, adding that individual guestrooms of 12 ping to 55 ping come with modern amenities to assure maximum comfort and ease for guests.

“Crown Plaza is IHG’s most popular brand, with a focus on efficiency that enables guests to enjoy breakfast while its staff take care of check-out procedures,” Shih said.

Despite its business orientation, the hotel is reaching out to leisure travelers by organizing package activities, such as visits to the 1661 Taiwan Warship Museum (臺灣船園區), Shih said.

Steven Pan (潘思亮), chairman of Taipei-based Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華酒店), last week said that the growing presence of international hotel brands in Taiwan does not reflect FIH’s confidence in the local market.

A crowded field has driven local hotels to seek survival through cooperation with international brands, said Pan, who last year sold a majority stake in Regent Hotels and Resorts to IHG to focus on running domestic properties.