TPK ‘cannot comment’ on JDI investment role

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

TPK Holding Co (宸鴻), a supplier of touch sensors and modules, yesterday again denied having a role in an investment consortium that was speculated to have injected about ￥110 billion (US$985.9 million) into the financially distressed Japan Display Inc (JDI).

“We cannot comment on this matter” as the deal is nearing completion, TPK chief strategic officer Freddie Liu (劉詩亮) said via telephone.

TPK is reportedly linked to a third-party consortium that sought to throw a lifeline to JDI via equity investment.

The company in February rejected such speculation, saying that it is relatively small and could not afford to invest heavily in a much larger company such as JDI.

“There is always the issue of appropriateness,” Liu said yesterday.

Asked if it would be more practical to make such an investment with Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) and China’s Harvest Fund Management (嘉實基金), Liu said he had no further comment.

The Tokyo-based JDI on Monday said that it is “engaged in negotiations with external parties in cooperation with INCJ Ltd, our largest shareholder.”

“This week the company is aiming to reach an agreement with certain parties that will lead to between ￥60 billion and ￥80 billion in financing through the issuance of stocks and bonds, with a total capital increase of more than ￥110 billion based in part on INCJ’s refinancing of existing credit to JDI by underwriting preferred shares,” JDI added.

However, the firm yesterday said that progress has been delayed.

“While negotiations for an alliance have progressed, finalizing an agreement is likely to extend into the first half of next week, as time is required to complete certain administrative procedures,” it said.

The consortium is to take a 50 percent stake in JDI and replace INCJ as the biggest stakeholder of the company if the ￥800 billion is invested.